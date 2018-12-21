BLADENBORO — Blake Proctor, recently named the town’s administrator, says he is looking forward to the challenges ahead.

Working in town administration type jobs since 1978, he arrives as the community deals with the aftermath of flooding from Hurricane Florence. Storms with heavy rain in Bladenboro are a recurring problem, one for which he is gathering information and developing a plan that works in concert with economic development.

Proctor, who has a doctorate in public policy and degrees in accounting and public administration, had retired to take care of his ailing mother. At her prodding he came out of retirement to work for Sharpsburg, a small community that straddles the borders of Nash, Edgecombe and Wilson counties.

“She said Blake, you don’t have to stick around here,” he said, adding with a laugh that his mother said he was cramping her style. He said the opportunity in Bladenboro provided a chance to be near his friend, Linda.

Proctor plans a three-pronged approach to working on growing and improving the town. He’ll focus on the flooding, economic development and downtown redevelopment, and financial management.

In his mind they all have equal importance, but he said of the three that the flooding concerns are first.

“Downtown redevelopment is a major portion of citywide economic development,” he explained. “And every couple of years they flood.”

Financial management comes in as the other project, with Proctor expecting to use his accounting skills to polish the town’s finances.

“I do love, purely love, budgeting,” he said. “The weird thing is all my life I have hated math. The funny thing is I am an accountant. But even funnier is when I was in the services they made me a code breaker and a signals intelligence analyst, which is all math. I’m good at math; I just don’t like math. I have one of what they call cipher brains.

“Flood control I think is the most urgent. But very close behind is downtown redevelopment.”

He added that they all fall under the umbrella of economic development.

“Let me say this, I have never worked in a city that has had flood control problems like this,” he said. “So I am in a learning curve here. I am working with the Bryant Swamp Flood Control Board. But I am doing it all together. It’s one big mess and I am trying to determine where the points of flooding occur.”

Part of the process is a Golden LEAF grant of $126,720 grant to snag and drag the Bryant Swamp canal. The cleaning process will be an ongoing project, and he is hoping to get more grant money to continue with the snag and grab process.

Proctor has been taking time out of his days to go out and meet the local business owners and also drive the streets to see where everything is located. He said as of now he has visited 75 percent of the businesses and plans on finishing his rounds soon.

