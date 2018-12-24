Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Amy Huggins, left, said she had no idea why someone would need so much laundry detergent. Huggins later found out that Barbara, right, was taking the community's laundry into her house. Greely, center, and Barabara found themselves being one of the few houses that stayed dry after the storms. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Amy Huggins, left, said she had no idea why someone would need so much laundry detergent. Huggins later found out that Barbara, right, was taking the community's laundry into her house. Greely, center, and Barabara found themselves being one of the few houses that stayed dry after the storms. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Frances Squire accepted a check to help out just before Christmas from Amy Huggins, right, of the Bladen Disaster Relief Distribution Center. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Frances Squire accepted a check to help out just before Christmas from Amy Huggins, right, of the Bladen Disaster Relief Distribution Center. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal A house tucked away in Lagoon shows a water line from Hurricane Florence and the flooding that followed. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal A house tucked away in Lagoon shows a water line from Hurricane Florence and the flooding that followed. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Bill Weatherly stands in his yard next to the place he is fixing up beside his house. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Bill Weatherly stands in his yard next to the place he is fixing up beside his house.

KELLY — Grace, grit, growth and generosity.

All are a part of Christmas in Kelly this year, the small community in southern Bladen County devastated by flooding after Hurricane Florence made landfall Sept. 14 about 60 miles away near Wrightsville Beach.

The 14-mile earthen dike that has protected this area from the mighty Cape Fear River since it was built after historic flooding in 1945 failed in multiple places. Lives were forever altered, homes and their contents destroyed.

Three months later, the Advent season has come.

Piles of trash litter the roads. Houses sit vacant, no signs of occupants, high water marks still showing the scars of life in the areas of Kelly and, a little farther north up the Cape Fear and N.C. 53, the Lagoon community.

This Christmas, residents are pulling together, saying God’s hands are the catalyst. Amy Huggins, the director of the Bladen Disaster Relief Distribution Center, vividly recalls the conversation she had with Barabara Pinion, a fervent Christian with one of the few houses on high enough ground along Barney Coe Road to survive the swollen Cape Fear’s worst back in September.

“She had said to me, that the Lord would provide,” Huggins says of a phone call with Pinion, who immediately became the neighbors’ place of rescue.

Water didn’t reach her house, an oasis of sorts, and she welcomed them to bring their laundry. She provided whatever she could, and that meant several phone calls to Huggins’ team, in particular for detergent but on this call for a dryer as well.

“I said Barbara, I just don’t know what I can do about that,” Huggins recalled.

Three minutes was what it took for God to provide for Pinion. Huggins’ next call was a gentleman saying he wanted to help someone, asking for an idea on what to do.

“I said you know what, I have a woman that needs a dryer,” Huggins said. “He said I’ll get her one.”

On a December day three months later, Pinion has a smile on her face.

“That’s it,” she says. “The Lord will provide. He will. He will!”

One problem solved, many more to go. Even now, many more to go.

In Kelly, they find a way.

“She sat up here and cried,” Huggins said. “She said that that was what her calling was, to get the help for her neighbors.”

It’s a unique dynamic in this community of a few hundred.

Neighbors don’t always get along with Pinion. She can be loud and opinionated, and admits to not always being a neighborhood favorite.

For all the heartache and destruction wrought upon this area, Pinion’s faith leads her to believe in a positive, that the storm’s heartaches are being used to bring everyone together. At least by some measure.

“I had to do it because it was what the Lord put into my heart,” Pinion said. “Basically I am a good-natured person. My voice sounds angry, but I’m not angry.”

Huggins says it is mostly Pinion’s frustration.

Farther south, Bill Weatherly was among those who lost his home when the dam was breached.

“It looks like White Lake,” he said of his yard.

Mounds upon mounds of sand cover what used to be grass. The green is long gone, the white sand overwhelming even after piles have been removed.

Weatherly has found himself making a home, next to his home. Painted concrete floors, a kitchenette and a bathroom are part of his studio-style living space, and he’s looking forward to getting a pull-out couch for when family comes to visit.

He spends some of his time in Kelly, the rest with his new wife living in Wilmington.

“It looks like you could use a Christmas tree,” Huggins says to Weatherly on this early December visit to see how he’s doing.

“I had a Christmas tree sitting over in the corner over there,” he explained. “It got messed up.”

That’s a common refrain among many in these parts. A lot of things are messed up.

For Weatherly, water and sand got into the building, the Christmas tree falling among the victims. But he sees a bright spot.

“My wife’s got one down in Wilmington so I won’t never have to worry about it,” he says.

Wilmington will be home rather than the white Christmas sand of Kelly.

“I’ve been so blessed, especially compared to a lot of these people around here,” he said.

Not far from the Elwell Ferry Road area a camper sits in the driveway of what had been a pretty ranch house with a nice porch on the front. Florence’s flooding filled it with water, and now it sits devoid of its residents.

This was the home of the Squire family.

Frances Squire found herself the recipient of a check from the Bladen Disaster Relief Distribution Center, made possible by the nonprofit Bladen We Care. She said the gift would go a long way for her and her family.

“Well I have cried a lot,” she said. “I am so appreciative of this. I’m not used to taking anything from anybody. I have been so self-sufficient.”

She and her family live in the camper in the Natmore Road area. She’s caught in a situation that might cause others to give up.

“I try not to be so down about it,” she said, the tears filling her eyes. “But I have been blessed. We are still on the road to recovery.”

It’s a road paved with generosity, with folks stepping up to the task and sharing what they have with others.

“We are trying to decide what to do,” she said. “But I know whatever we do the Lord will be in it. It’s sad to see everything you have worked for all of your life go, but like I said, something better is going to come out of it. And I appreciate everything that everyone has done for me.”

Squire wants others to know that taking something you really need when you need it isn’t exactly a bad thing.

“If someone sees this or resists it, and I have not told them I appreciated it, I want them to know I certainly appreciate everything,” she said.

Right now they haven’t decided what the next step is for their house, but they are staying cozy in their camper, waiting to see what the new year brings. They have had three contractors come out, all saying it’ll cost more to fix than build new.

They may go somewhere else or just farther back on the property.

“We want to leave the house and maybe just fix it, and if we don’t fix it we are going to want to leave it anyway,” she said. “Because with the dike, and the way that it is, I sorta hate putting something here and it happen again.

“I’m 67 and my husband is 72. I know the Lord knows what’s best but I don’t know if we could go through it again. I don’t know.”

Like Pinion, and others here, she trusts in the Lord.

It’s Christmas in Kelly, where faith abounds and grace from above sustains the neighborhood.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-644-0447 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

