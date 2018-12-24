Holiday closings

ELIZABETHTOWN — Trash pickup in Elizabethtown will be pushed back a day during Christmas week.

The schedule returns to normal pickup days on Dec. 31 and running through the week of New Year’s Day.

• Bladen County Public Library will be closed through Wednesday, reopening Thursday.

• Bladen County Solid Waste: For Christmas, convenience sites reopen Wednesday. The transfer station will be closed through Wednesday and reopens Thursday. For New Year’s, convenience sites operate on a normal schedule 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The transfer station is closed Jan. 1. Normal operations resume Jan. 2.