Motion filed in Chemours litigation

ELIZABETHTOWN — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority on Thursday filed a motion to intervene in Bladen County Superior Court in the state of North Carolina’s lawsuit against Chemours.

The proposed consent order for the lawsuit with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality is currently in the comment phase.

The motion says that treatment is not equal for those downstream on the Cape Fear River compared to those that are immediately around the facility. The utility authority also states there is no plan for treatment of the contaminated water downstream nor any protection for their water source. The release states that “CFPUA is seeking to intervene in the lawsuit because we believe the proposed order is not adequate to protect CFPUA’s interests or remedy CFPUA’s harms caused by Chemours’ PFAS releases to the Cape Fear River.”

The motion also states that the utility authority was not consulted during this process of potential negotiation, settlement or had “agreed to propose a Consent Order” until it was filed Nov. 21, the day before Thanksgiving. The motion also mentions that DEQ did not seek input from the utility authority “regarding the harms suffered by CFPUA and its customers” or how those terms may affect their customers.

The utility authority believes that “a Motion to Intervene is necessary to ensure our concerns are fairly considered by the State of North Carolina and the Court. CFPUA should not be left to depend on its own litigation efforts in Federal Court to ensure the health of our customers is protected.”

Chemours has been under fire for about 18 months ago.

The utility authority approved a letter to DEQ asking for help evaluating GenX on June 7 last year. A day later, the StarNews newspaper in Wilmington began a “toxic tap water” series. The Cape Fear River provides drinking water downstream, including to Wilmington.

GenX is a trade name for C3 dimer acid, a compound used in the manufacture of products such as food packaging, nonstick coatings and firefighting foam. It’s also a byproduct of certain manufacturing processes. HFPO-DA, an acronym for hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid, is another name for the member of a family of chemical compounds known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

The effects of GenX on humans isn’t fully known. State regulation has been evolving.

Part of the limited information about the health effects of GenX come from Dr. Damian Shea, professor of environmental chemistry and toxicology at N.C. State University. He analyzed data on the safety profile of C3 dimer acid. The decade-long look concludes, he wrote, “compelling scientific evidence that low levels of C3 dimer acid detected in the environment do not pose a risk to human health.”

Studies on lab animals have shown it causes cancer in the liver, pancreas and testicles, and has negative effects to the liver and blood.

Chemours’ website references both Shea’s report and the lab animal studies.

The state Department of Health and Human Services established a preliminary health goal of 71,000 parts per trillion June 8 of last year, then revised it five weeks later on July 14 to 140 parts per trillion. The DHHS said a “health goal is a non-regulatory, non-enforceable level of contamination below which no adverse health effects would be expected over a lifetime of exposure.”

GenX is considered the safer alternative to C8, a compound the company no longer makes. DuPont paid an EPA fine of $16.5 million for failing to report C8’s substantial risk to human health and settled a class-action lawsuit involving water contamination in the Ohio River Valley by paying out more than $670 million.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-644-0447 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

