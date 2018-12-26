College foundation given $250,000

Contributed photo Caitlian Allen (right), BB&T market leader for Elizabethtown, visited Bladen Community College to officially present a check of $250,000. On hand for the ceremony were (from left) Dennis Troy, Dr. William Findt and Linda Burney. Troy is chairman of the trustees, Findt is president of the college and Burney is director of the foundation. Contributed photo Caitlian Allen (right), BB&T market leader for Elizabethtown, visited Bladen Community College to officially present a check of $250,000. On hand for the ceremony were (from left) Dennis Troy, Dr. William Findt and Linda Burney. Troy is chairman of the trustees, Findt is president of the college and Burney is director of the foundation.

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College Foundation has received its largest gift, a donation of $250,000.

Given by the BB&T Charitable Fund, the funds are designated for the college to develop a technology curriculum to train and prepare students to be workforce ready potentially for BB&T’s Client Care Center and other businesses requiring these skill sets.

“Our partnerships with Bladen Community College represents a long-term commitment to the future of our region,” said Phil Marion, the southeastern region president of BB&T. “Through the programs offered at community colleges we hope to help students improve interpersonal skills, expand the ability to make better decisions and develop business acumen.”

Dr. William Findt, retiring at the end of year, expressed gratitude from the college.

“This is a major gift for Bladen Community College and helped us reach the goal of $1 million donated to the college’s foundation,” Findt said. “The partnership with BB&T will yield benefits for the community’s workforce and beyond.”

BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the nation with $222.7 billion in assets and market capitalization of approximately $39.1 billion, as of June 30. Based in Winston-Salem, the company operates more than 1,900 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C.

Contributed photo

Caitlian Allen (right), BB&T market leader for Elizabethtown, visited Bladen Community College to officially present a check of $250,000. On hand for the ceremony were (from left) Dennis Troy, Dr. William Findt and Linda Burney. Troy is chairman of the trustees, Findt is president of the college and Burney is director of the foundation. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_bladenCCdonation.jpg Contributed photo

Caitlian Allen (right), BB&T market leader for Elizabethtown, visited Bladen Community College to officially present a check of $250,000. On hand for the ceremony were (from left) Dennis Troy, Dr. William Findt and Linda Burney. Troy is chairman of the trustees, Findt is president of the college and Burney is director of the foundation.