Community calendar

* * *

Jan. 1

• First Day Discovery Hike, 10 a.m., Jones Lake State Park. Join a park ranger for a 1-mile hike on the Cedar Loop Trail. Discussion will include the history of Jones Lake State Park and the flora and fauna found in the park. Participants should meet at the Visitor Center at 10 a.m. Bring water and hiking shoes. Event is free and open to the public. More information is available by calling 910-588-4550.

Jan. 7

• Elizabethtown Planning Board, 6 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

• Elizabethtown Town Council, 7 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

Jan. 8

• Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors, 8 a.m., small auditorium, Powell-Melvin Agriculture Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown.

• Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, noon, Cape Fear Farmer’s Market.

• Opioid Working Group Meeting, 2 p.m., Bladen County Health Department conference room.

• Tar Heel Town Board, 6 p.m., multi-purpose building.

• ‘Boost the Boro, 6:30 p.m., Bladenboro Farmers Market.

• White Lake Town Council, 7 p.m., Council Chamber.

• Airport/Economic Development Board, 7:30 p.m., Airport Terminal.

Jan. 12

• Carolina Bay Hike, 10 a.m., Visitor’s Center, Jones Lake State Park. Please bring water and hiking shoes. Event is free and open to the public. More information is avaiable by calling 910-588-4550.

Jan. 14

• Health & Human Services Agency Advisory Council, 5:30 p.m., Health Department conference room.

• Bladen County Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board of Education public meeting room.

• Bladenboro Town Council, 7 p.m., Council Chamber.

Jan. 15

• Clarkton Housing Authority, 6 p.m., Oakdale Homes.

• White Lake Planning Board, 7 p.m., Council Chamber.

Jan. 16

• Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation, 1 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

Jan. 19

• Waterfowl 101, 10 a.m., Visitor’s Center, Jones Lake State Park. Join a park ranger and learn about the waterfowl that use Jones and Salters lakes as rest stops during their migration south. Event is free and open to the public. More information is avaiable by calling 910-588-4550.

Jan. 21

• Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, 11 a.m., Elizabethtown.

Jan. 22

• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

Jan. 26

• Exhibit Hall Tour, 2 p.m., Visitor’s Center, Jones Lake State Park. Join a park ranger and learn about the geological mysteries of the Carolina Bays. Formation theories and the natural communities associated with Carolina Bays will be discussed. Event is free and open to the public. More information is avaiable by calling 910-588-4550.