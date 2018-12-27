Elizabethtown board to consider cemetery solutions

ELIZABETHTOWN — Proposed solutions for addressing the concerns at the Elizabethtown Cemetery are being developed, the town manager says.

“The town counsel had approved contracts with Geo Technologies to do soil borings, and then W.K. Dickson to do engineering for the site,” said Eddie Manning. “The soil boring process has concluded. We have their findings in hand. The engineering firm is interpreting the findings and offering alternatives for the board to consider at the Jan. 7 meeting.”

That same meeting will also shed light on the plan for the new Fire Department. Bids for the project closed Dec. 20.

During Hurricane Matthew, the building for the Elizabethtown rescue squad was damaged to the point that it needed to be demolished. The equipment was relocated from the rescue squad building to the Elizabethtown Fire Department.

“That building is woefully inadequate for both to cohabitate in,” Madden said. “We applied for a grant with the Golden LEAF Foundation to build a joint facility, bringing those two organizations under one roof in a more adequate location and building.”

The grant is for more than $2.5 million. The new facility will be at the corner of Cypress Street and East Broad Street.

“Most people here refer to it as the Jessup Motor site,” he added. “It was a former Chevrolet dealership that the town acquired a couple of years ago, and we tore down the building in preparation of the new fire station.”

The bids are opened and they will determine who the best and most qualified bidder is, he said.

“If they meet all of the conditions and requirements, then the architect will make a recommendation to the Town Council to award on Jan. 7,” Madden said. “We are estimating that construction will be 14 months.”

The hopes are that the construction will start in March. Six contractors attended the pre-bid conference. Three bids are required, and if there are not three, a rebid process would happen; however, Madden said that he doesn’t anticipate that being an issue in this case.

“There’s been a lot of interest,” he said.

The Public Works Department, which is adjacent to the Fire Department, will move into the old Fire Department.

“That’s a good deal for the town and the taxpayers, because we knew we had to do a renovation of the public works building,” he said.

The old public works building will remain a garage, its condition not the best.

Work has also been completed at the airport.

“The airport terminal has been built,” said Madden. “The contractor has concluded his work. We are awaiting furniture.”

Madden said that most likely the ribbon cutting will be sometime in February.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-644-0447 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

