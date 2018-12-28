ELIZABETHTOWN — Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church presents its annual New Year’s Eve Extravaganza on Monday.

The musical festivities, coordinated by Dr. Katrina Boykin, begin at 9:30 p.m. The church is at 4047 N.C. 242 South in Elizabethtown.

Helen Miller known for her distinguished musical, “Lean On Me,” will be in attendance.

Additionally, there will be special performances by the 3G Mime, Praise Dancers, a “look alike” musical concert and a special Color Purple segment.

The Rev. Dr. Louie Boykin, pastor, will bring the message.

All are invited.