Hospital’s Udeozo honored

Dr. Chidebe Udeozo Dr. Chidebe Udeozo

ELIZABETHTOWN — Dr. Chidebe Udeozo has won the 2018 Golden Stethoscope Award for Cape Fear Valley Baden County Hospital, a news release says.

Winners of the annual physician award are chosen based on nominations from the hospital staff. Dr. Udezeo’s nominees cited his kind and compassionate, high quality care for patients, the release said. He was also recognized for encouraging staff and always going the extra mile.

Dr. Udezeo joined Bladen County Hospital in 2011 as a hospitalist. He previously worked at Aurora St. Lukes Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Dr. Roxie Wells, president of Bladen Healthcare, said he embodies the hospital’s mission of providing exceptional health care for all patients.

“I am grateful,” Dr. Wells said, “for his service to our community and our hospital.”

Dr. Udezeo has been practicing medicine for 10 years. The Nigeria native received his medical degree from the Ross University of School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica. He completed his family medicine residency at Aurora St. Lukes Medical Center.

Dr. Chidebe Udeozo https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_chidebe-udeozo.jpg Dr. Chidebe Udeozo