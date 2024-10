ELIZABETHTOWN — Some closings related to the New Year’s Day holiday have been announced.

• Bladen County government offices are closed today.

• Town of Elizabethtown offices are closed today.

• All branches of the Bladen County Public Library will be closed today.

• Bladen County Solid Waste will have convenience sites on a normal schedule, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., today. The transfer station is closed, and reopens Wednesday.

• Track pickup in Elizabethtown is on normal days.