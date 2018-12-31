ELIZABETHTOWN — The December Board of Education meeting shed light on a program that’s bringing unity into West Bladen High School and pulling students together.

Peer Group Connections is where freshmen get paired with upperclassmen, and the students are encouraged to grow bonds and work together.

Advisors Gaye Davis and John Gillespie shared their experiences during the meeting, and Haley Gillespie explained the experience from a student’s perspective. The federal grant program has 24 leaders, which are handpicked by the team, the administration and counselors.

“We try to pick the kids that are not athletes, that are good kids, with good grades, that have something to give back to other students,” said Davis. “On Thursdays we break out into peer groups. I have two upperclassmen with 14 freshmen.”

The program is focusing on teaching study skills, how to say no to risky behavior and other things like how to make their life more important than what they think. Davis said some have said they don’t think their life is important. The program tries to help guide students in making good decisions and they are encouraged to set realistic goals and how to obtain those goals.

“Our job is to say hey, we think you are important,” she explained. “We love you. So inside this school you are safe. That’s what we teach on Thursdays.”

The 24 kids all went to Singletary Lake and stayed in cabins back in August, and by the end of the trip they were all super close, she said.

“They are a tight-bonded group,” she said.

So on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays they have outreach preparation. They role play and facilitate with the students. Thursdays is when they go out to 12 different homerooms and the students take charge, going out and teaching, role modeling, and facilitating.

“We are there because we want our graduation rate to stay high,” Davis said. “We want our kids to come to school. When these kids come from middle school, they are lost. They are coming from 60 kids in a grade to 178 freshman in their school.

“They get lost in transition, and our job is to make them feel better, feel more comfortable.”

A lot of teachers have bought into the program and some are still on the edge, but she said she wants them to know that this is good program.

“If one child is reached, we’ve done our job,” Davis said.

She shared the story of one of her students and how he was difficult at first, but this program reached him, and now he’s a great leader and has stepped up to the plate.

“Think about that time that you stepped from middle school to high school,” said 1st Sgt. John Gillespie. “Think about that year and being a big fish in a little pond and all of a sudden you are cast into this big ocean as this little bitty fish. That’s what these freshmen go through, every single day.”

He said that he has seen this for years, and that this is the first year that he has seen an enthusiasm coming from the freshmern. He added that his daughter, Haley, was a little reserved and it took a little to get her out of her shell.

“Friday night at the basketball game I heard, ‘I’m so proud of my freshmen,’ ” he said. “One of her freshmen out of her class is on the varsity basketball team and the whole time it’s ‘That’s my freshman.’ ”

Haley said she was shocked to learn she had been chosen to be a part of the program.

“I said this is awesome,” she said. “It feels great to be recognized, because I am not an athlete and I’ve never been an athlete. I would rather watch a sport than play them. I’m definitely solely academics.”

She transferred into the school last year and she shared that she knows some of what the freshmen are feeling with having to make new friends and start anew.

“I can see how the freshmen are reserved at first, and how they have grown out a bit,” she said.

She shared how she has been working with one student that has behavioral issues, and she said she is making it her goal to make sure he knows that he is wanted at school.

Statistically the program is leading to improved school attendance, less fighting, better problem solving and more appropriate school behavior, John Gillespie said. Plus the leaders are developing better self-confidence.

“I enjoy getting to know some of the students that I have not taught or coached,” Davis said. “I also like the fact that I am part of something new and so beneficial to our school. As far as next year, I will know the program better. There are a few things I would like to improve but that will be a team decision. I want all parents to be involved with their child’s education, not just when they are unhappy with our school or their child is falling behind with grades.”

This program is meant to get parents involved from Day 1, she said. A parents’ night is scheduled Jan 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. They will be served a meal and at the same time they will get a first-hand look at PGC Outreach.

