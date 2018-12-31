New era: Dr. Amanda Lee begins Feb. 1 at Bladen Community College

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Dr. Amanda Lee, starting her term as Bladen Community College president on Feb. 1, said the dedication and pride people have in the school was an exciting find in the interview process. She credits the outgoing president, Dr. William Findt, with creating an environment that reflects his vision. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Dr. Amanda Lee, starting her term as Bladen Community College president on Feb. 1, said the dedication and pride people have in the school was an exciting find in the interview process. She credits the outgoing president, Dr. William Findt, with creating an environment that reflects his vision.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Leaving the classroom for administration wasn’t easy. Returning to her adopted home state was a no-brainer.

Dr. Amanda Lee begins Feb. 1 as the fifth president of Bladen Community College. Her excitement about the future is born from her experiences in the classroom, her visit with members of the college community and the success of her predecessor, Dr. William Findt.

“To be a part of somebody’s life as they are trying to discover their own passions, dreams and talents, and have a little bit of success in those aha moments, that’s life changing for me,” Lee said, describing why she’s an educator. “The community college system reaches people and gives them a hope that so often they didn’t even know could be theirs. To have a part of helping people to realize their dreams, I guess I do it because I get so much out of it — which sounds so selfish and shallow, but it is the most amazing and coolest job you could ever have. So transitioning to administration was a very hard decision for me. But it gave me a chance to support the people in the classroom, and I hope in a way that’s very empowering, whether it’s providing resources or professional development, and then getting involved in the community, and making sure these resources are known.”

Lee, 50, was chosen from what search committee members have roundly said was a strong group. One of the original four, in fact, took a presidency at another college before a decision was reached here.

It was a group with which the native Texan has some familiarity. She echoed the thoughts of more than one search committee member saying, “I think they would have been in great, capable hands with any of us.”

The job’s attraction includes Findt’s impact and the quality of the college. For Lee, an impressive group of finalists was the expectation.

“I have a passion for the community college system in North Carolina,” Lee said of her decision to pursue the post. “I love southeastern North Carolina and I have the utmost respect for Dr. Bill Findt, and all those variables together made Bladen Community College attractive to me.”

The school has building projects in motion, but no pressing “fires that need immediate attention.”

“I’ll spend my time getting to know people, the lay of the land, the budgeting process, and then legislative agendas to make sure our voice is being heard,” she says of the immediate future.

In time, the faculty, staff and community will learn more about why the search committee was unanimous in her selection.

“Every decision would have to be weighed against your own personal values,” she says of her compass. “My litmus test is to measure whether the decision is good for the students, the employees and the community … and if you answer yes to all three, then it’s definitely something we should try.”

Lee’s strength as a communicator was detected in a November visit, when the final interviews were conducted and candidates met the college community.

Asked for two things that might not have been discovered, she laughs and says being left-handed for one, but warmly turns more serious to share an impression that will be with her forever.

“I don’t know if they discovered how excited I was about what they were sharing with me,” she says. “The enthusiasm and the … commitment or dedication, the pride they have in their college in the community. I don’t know if they were aware of how excited that made me.

“As you’re interviewing, you’re looking at where you’ll be. I want to be sure it’s a good fit for me and my family. To see them take such pride — that’s what I want. I was looking for a culture that considers themselves a family and a tight-knit group.”

She has a suspicion on its origin.

“I imagine a lot starts with Dr. Findt, and the values that he has stressed among his employees, the values and his dedication to the mission,” she said. “And I would imagine that’s reflected in his employees.”

Lee is breaking a gender barrier, a fact for which she says there is gratitude. There’s also, respectfully, no desire for the notation because she doesn’t feel her career opportunities have ever been thwarted.

“So many other women have come before me and pushed that point,” she said. “I’m very grateful to the board that they didn’t care whether we were male or female. I want to be a great role model for everybody. If I can be a role model to a young woman out there, that’s a huge honor as well.”

Lee said a later visit with NCWorks in Bladen County was impressive. She describes it as a one-stop approach for prospective employees and employers.

“That’s the way I want to see the community college, for whatever you’re trying to do for yourself, for your development or training,” she said. “With that said, I don’t want to displace anything that is already in the community that is already working. I want to fill in gaps, and make our partnership stronger.”

An enhancement where needed, she adds, and a leader when warranted.

Lee wants the college to be filled with growth, and in such a manner it is easily recognized as a central point for engagement.

“So the students already there, they will continue to find the resources at their fingertips, but the students yet to discover us, they will find the processes as easy as possible,” Lee said. “And also find the resources to get the skills and training they’re looking for. Bigger than that, I’d love to see the community embracing our library, our spaces, and becoming a part of the college as I see the college becoming part of the community.

“I see the community college as the place where we can have these town hall type events, where people can just come together. If you can’t do it in a college environment, where can you do it? I see the community college being a wonderful hub for the community in as many ways as possible.”

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Dr. Amanda Lee, starting her term as Bladen Community College president on Feb. 1, said the dedication and pride people have in the school was an exciting find in the interview process. She credits the outgoing president, Dr. William Findt, with creating an environment that reflects his vision. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Bladen-CC-Dr-Amanda-Lee-1-1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Dr. Amanda Lee, starting her term as Bladen Community College president on Feb. 1, said the dedication and pride people have in the school was an exciting find in the interview process. She credits the outgoing president, Dr. William Findt, with creating an environment that reflects his vision.

College has had just four presidents; Dr. Amanda Lee will be the fifth, beginning her term Feb. 1

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.