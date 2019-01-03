ELIZABETHTOWN — Carrah Lee Faircloth, a Bladen County native, will present “How a Landscape Blooms With Us” at the Bladen County Public Library Main Branch on Saturday.

The workshop is 9:30 a.m. to noon.

A news release says participants will learn “how we interact with the landscape and all that is in it. We will discuss people, fields, nature and culture and how these characteristics shape and drive us. Using poetry examples that are anchored in a place, this workshop will allow for time to discuss poetry, write poetry and connect the writers within us to begin building a budding community of writers.”

The release says teens to adults are welcome.