More streetscaping coming to Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN — More streets in Elizabethtown are going to get a facelift over the new few months.

“Construction will take place beginning in the January or February time frame,” said Eddie Madden, the town manager. “We hope to conclude by June 1.”

This project will include the removal of overhead power lines and decorative streetlights.

“There will also be areas of new sidewalk,” he added. “Not all the sidewalks will be replaced, but some sections will have to be. We implemented a live oak project and we have asked for private property owners to provide an easement for an area on their land for us to do live oak plantings on them.”

This will be different than the first project that was done downtown, that had park benches, decorative garbage receptacles and brick sidewalks; this section of this project is not that involved.

“The area will be Broad Street and Pine Street to Gillespie Street,” he said. “Just the removal of the overhead power lines will be profound.”

The power lines will be buried.

“There may be some temporary lane closures and detours and so forth,” Madden said. “But it should be limited. We are overtaking the project over the winter season with hopes to have it completed before the summer arrives.”

The bid award amount for the Phase II Streetscape project is $799,864.00. The town council awarded the bid on Sept. 4 to Directional Services, Inc.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-644-0447 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-644-0447 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.