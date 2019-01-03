Bladen C.C. registration ongoing through Friday

DUBLIN — Registration is ongoing at Bladen Community College for the spring semester.

Curriculum and continuing education programs are available, a news release says. Information about the process is available by calling 910-879-5500 or going online to bladencc.edu.

Barry Priest, the vice president for Student Services, said prospective students can register through Friday. Classes start on Wednesday.

“Our counselors and student advisors are prepared and waiting to assist students with every phase of the registration process,” he said.

Sondra Guyton, the vice president for Workforce and Continuing Education, noted the way the college’s approach prepares students for the workplace.

“Bladen Community College offers the nationally-recognized curriculum standards of the National Center for Construction Education and Research,” she said. “A BCC graduate who has NCEER certification in a particular discipline is a highly-credentialed workforce employee with higher earning and advancement potential.”

