WHITEVILLE — James Charles “Jim” High, a long-time publisher of The News Reporter, a Pulitzer Prize-winning media company in Whiteville, died Wednesday.

He was 85.

High’s obituary states that “he remained mentally sharp and was engaged at The News Reporter, where he worked regular hours and maintained an open-door policy, until just four weeks before his death.”

Over the course of his career, The News Reporter won hundreds of state and national awards, but it was his philanthropy, civic involvement and care for others that made him an iconic figure to many.

High was a lead fundraiser for a number of projects, including the Legion Stadium renovation, Bowers Auditorium, the Carolyn T. High Memorial Library, the Lower Cape Fear Angel House, and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville.

He was a supporter of Southeastern Community College and the longest-serving member of the SCC Foundation board of directors. He was a past president of the N.C. Press Association and board of directors of the UNC School of Journalism Foundation. He also served on the board of directors of United Carolina Bank, the North Carolina board of BB&T and the board of trustees at Methodist University.

High had worked for only a few weeks at The News Reporter when his father-in-law and publisher, Leslie S. Thompson, died suddenly, thrusting the 25-year-old into the role of general manager and publisher.

In the next 61 years of his career, he moved The News Reporter and its office supply division from its small storefront in downtown Whiteville to facilities on West Columbus Street, adding on to the building twice.

The News Reporter was one of the first two newspapers in the state to move to offset printing, which revolutionized the look and appearance of newsprint. It was a bold move that required significant investment and risk, but it allowed The News Reporter to expand its operation to print more than 10 newspapers in North and South Carolina. Soon, The News Reporter employed more than 50 people.

High later added color capabilities and embraced the change to websites and digital media.

High attended N.C. State for two years, enlisted in the Army for two years, then graduated with a bachelor’s in business from UNC Chapel Hill in 1959.

A memorial service to celebrate his life is being planned for a later date.

Jim High https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_JimHighobit.jpg Jim High