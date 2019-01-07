ELIZABETHTOWN — New safety equipment is coming to the Fire Department, and Jimmy Mize and Chad Sholar say that they are looking forward to be able to share that equipment with other departments in the county.

”We got our rescue truck certified,” Mize said, “so we are a state-certified rescue, and to get your state rescue certification you have to have a specialty, a rescue specialty.”

Those specialties can be anything from vehicle rescue to trench rescue to swift water.

“We chose agricultural rescue because of the amount of agriculture in Bladen County,” he said. “Our truck is capable of responding anywhere in the county, at any given time, our rescue truck.”

Robeson County has four, two of which the N.C. Farm Bureau purchased for Lumberton Rescue, the other two purchased by the county commissioners.

With this new agricultural rescue specialty, one of the components is grain bin rescue. There was one in the county before, over toward Clarkton and Lisbon, Mize explained.

“I personally saw the need for it, this rescue kit,” he said. “You have three options. The rescue kit, you can build something, or you can cut a hole in the side of the grain bin.”

Mize said they had one made of wood built previously, and it was extremely heavy and cumbersome to use. Cutting a hole in the side of grain bin is what should be the last resort, because doing that causes the bin to be unusable anymore.

Mize put together a presentation back in September of last year and went to the local Farm Bureau in Elizabethtown and talked to them about getting one. Farm Bureau bought the whole thing to the tune of $3,725. They have money put aside each year for farmer safety.

“It’s all for the safety of the farmers,” Sholar said.

The new grain bin rescue kit is essentially aluminum panels, that once assembled form a tube.

“That tube was encapsulate the person that is trapped,” said Mize. There is an auger that goes down into the tube that runs off of a drill, and it can move up to 2 bushels of product a minute, which Mize says is roughly 80 to 100 pounds of grain.

“There are four poly platforms to stand on,” he added. That helps the rescue workers keep from getting trapped in the grain too.

When someone gets trapped the team goes inside and puts a harness on them. They then bring the grain bin rescue kit in, assemble it around the trapped person, and then the rescue workers stand on it and push it down in the grain around them. That takes the pressure from the whole grain bin and puts it in a small circle.

“You are already relieving that much pressure off of them,” Mize said. “From there the auger goes inside that tube and pulls the grain out and dumps it outside of the tube. Once the grain is sufficiently removed they lift the person out with the harness.

But more than just this, Sholar and Mize want to convey that this new equipment isn’t just for Elizabethtown.

“This isn’t just for us,” he said. “We can assist any department in Bladen County. We invite them to train with it.”

“It is an asset for our department,” said Sholar. “But it is an asset for the entire county.”

Trainings are on tap for this spring.

“It’s kind of hard to convince a farmer to allow you to crawl around in his corn or soybeans or wheat, or whatever,” said Mize. “That’s the hard part.”

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

A grain bin rescue kit was donated to the Elizabethtown Fire Department by the N.C. Farm Bureau. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_FD2.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

An auger goes down into the tube to pull out grain from around an entrapped person. The auger pulls 80 to 100 pounds of grain a minute, and dumps it outside the tube. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_FD3.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

With a new grain rescue kit are (from left) Eddie Hester, Wilbur Ward, Danny McDuffie, William Brisson, Tammy Guyton, Brenda Brisson, Wendall Gillespie, Al Beatty, John Dean Alsup, Jimmy Mize, Chad Sholar, Seth Hair, Hollis Freeman, Cameron Kinlaw and Davis Alsup. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_FD1.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Elizabethtown Fire Department receives agricultural rescue equipment

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal