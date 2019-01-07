Human trafficking awareness events Jan. 24

FAYETTEVILLE — Two events are planned nearby in conjunction with Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Each will be hosted Jan. 24 by the Child Advocacy Center at Lafayette Baptist Church, 501 Hope Mills Road in Fayetteville.

The first is from 2 to 4 p.m. “It’s Not Child Pornography, It’s Child Sexual Abuse Imagery!” is geared for professionals working in the field, such as law enforcement, social workers and counselors.

Russell G. Wilson is the guest speaker.

The second is later that evening, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. “Boys are Trafficked Too” will also feature Wilson as the guest speaker.

Wilson is a graduate of the University of California at Berkeley, with extensive experience researching sexual exploitation in Cambodia, and time spent in South and Southeast Asia understanding cultures and the systemic mechanisms of human trafficking in that part of the world.

There is no cost to attend.

More information is available by calling the Child Advocacy Center at 910-486-9700.