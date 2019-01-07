Girl Scout cookie sales begin Saturday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Saturday marks the return of the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

This is the largest financial investment in girls annually in the U.S., a news release from Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines says. More than 50 percent of women entrepreneurs and business owners are Girl Scout alums, and this annual initiative is billed as an entrepreneurship incubator for the next generation.

Earnings help the individuals and their troops with travel, outdoor adventures, and the STEM programming. STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Some proceeds are put to use by the Scouts for community projects, such as animal shelters, food banks, and helping lawmakers change laws. In the past year, Girl Scouts were able to donate supplies for victims of Hurricane Florence.

The program emphasizes goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

“When we invest in girls, we are giving them the opportunity to develop the skills and confidence they need to take the lead in making the world a better place,” Lisa Jones said in a news release. She’s the CEO for Coastal Pines. “The Girl Scout Cookie Program has provided girls with the incredible opportunity to develop key skills.”

The lineup of flavors includes caramel chocolate chip, which features rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a gluten-free cookie. The classic Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and the shortbread varieties are back this year.

To find where Girl Scouts are selling cookies nearby, go to girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

