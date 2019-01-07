Johnstown Road bridge to reopen in February

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal The bridge at Johnstown Road is expected to reopen by Feb. 24. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal The bridge at Johnstown Road is expected to reopen by Feb. 24.

The bridge at Johnstown Road off N.C. 242, which goes toward Bladen Primary School, is being replaced.

Andrew Barksdale, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation, said the bridge is expected to reopen by Feb. 24.

“This bridge was damaged during Hurricane Florence, and it has never reopened,” he wrote in an email. “We had to replace the bridge.”

The bridge replacement project is projected to have only a medium impact on traffic.

That same storm damage is still having an impact on other areas in the county.

“As you know, anytime the water levels are high, we can’t operate the Elwell Ferry, which is pulled along (by motor) a cable stretched over the river,” he said. “And we’ve had a very, very wet year and fall. Lots of rain, so the river has been higher than normal.”

The water level has remained high, particularly after a wet December and beginning of the new year.

“I’m afraid we don’t know yet when it will be safe to resume operating it,” he said.

Until the water completely recedes enough the ferry will have to wait.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

The bridge at Johnstown Road is expected to reopen by Feb. 24. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Bridge.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

The bridge at Johnstown Road is expected to reopen by Feb. 24.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-644-0447 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-644-0447 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.