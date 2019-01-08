Flu prompts visitor restrictions at Bladen County Hospital

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Hospital, a part of Cape Fear Valley Health, has visitor restrictions for children under the age of 12 due to concerns about the flu virus.

The policy went into effect Monday.

Other Cape Fear Valley facilities that will have the restriction are Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital, Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center, Behavioral Health Care and Hoke Hospital. Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s Emergency Department will also limit visitors while the policy is in place.

In addition to those under 12, people with flu-like symptons such as fever, cough, sore throat and runny nose are asked to not visit friends and family at the hospitals. Primary care physician treatment is advised.

A news release from the health system says experts warn that antibiotics only fight bacterial infections, not viruses like the flu. Taking them needlessly can sicken users, increase odds for future infections and decrease antibiotic effectiveness for everyone.