ELIZABETHTOWN — Several agencies will provide updates during the Agriculture and Forest Landowners meeting.

It happens Jan. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Powell-Melvin Agriculture Service Center auditorium, 450 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown. Lunch, sponsored by the Bladen County Farm Bureau and Cape Fear Farm Credit, will be provided and registration can be made by calling 862-4591.

The updates and lunch will be followed at 1:30 by a two-hour private pesticide license class, for V pesticide credit.

The following updates are expected:

• Swine nuisance lawsuits.

• N.C. Department of Agriculture and disaster relief programs.

• Farm bill and Farm Services Agency.

• Natural Resources and Conservation District.

• Bladen County Soil and Water District.

• N.C. Forest Service.

• Bladen County Tax Office.

• N.C. Cooperative Extension events.

• Farm Bureau updates.

• Farm Credit updates.

Anyone with disabilities who desires to participate can contact the Extension Office by Jan. 14. Call 910-862-4591 or stop by the office on Smith Circle.