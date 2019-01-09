Supervisor inmates helped dies

ELIZABETHTOWN — An officer with the Bladen County Detention Center who suffered a stroke while on duty last week has died.

Officer James Smith began to feel unwell about 2:45 p.m. Jan. 2 while out with a roadside cleanup crew. The inmates took the initiative to call for help and stayed with him until rescue personnel arrived.

He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, and later transported to Duke Hospital.

His death on Sunday was remembered Monday evening with a moment of silence during the Bladen County commissioners meeting.

The inmates given life-saving awards were Roy William Smith, Rosendo Morales-Sanchez, and Franklin Edens Jr.

The three inmates were recognized during a ceremony at the law enforcement center Thursday afternoon.