Contact between Malcolm, Lutz questioned

Two Republican state senators and executive committee for Democrats’ Ninth Congressional District are asking for more transparency into potential election fraud in the unsettled race between the Rev. Mark Harris and Dan McCready.

The Demcratic group passed a resolution Saturday, fully supporting an investigation.

Sens. Harry Brown of Onslow County and Kathy Harrington of Gaston County want answers from Joshua Malcolm, the Pembroke lawyer previously serving as chairman of the state Board of Elections. The board was dissolved Dec. 28. The senators want to know more about Malcolm’s frequency of contact with Jens Lutz from April to November .

Lutz was the vice chairman of the Bladen County Board of Elections until suddenly resigning as the investigation began. He was, at one time, a political consulting business partner with McCrae Dowless, the key figure in the investigation and a two-time convicted felon that state election officials sought criminal charges against in 2017 and 2018.

In the wake of a recent report on television station WBTV, Brown and Harrington sent out a letter on Friday asking Malcolm to answer questions about his contacts with Lutz, according to a statement issued by the office of Senate Leader Phil Berger.

“WBTV reports that Malcolm had frequent contact, from April to November of 2018, with Jens Lutz, the former vice chairman of the Bladen County Board of Elections who suddenly resigned in the wake of the investigation into absentee ballot fraud in the Ninth Congressional District,” the release reads in part. “Lutz also previously owned a political consulting business with McCrae Dowless, the man accused of running an illegal ballot harvesting operation in Bladen County.”

Malcolm said his job on the state board called for him to have contact with local election officials all across North Carolina.

“During my service on the State Board it was not uncommon for county board members to communicate with State Board personnel and board members with regard to election issues,” Malcolm wrote in an emailed statement. “As I’ve responded to numerous news media inquiries, I will not comment on ongoing efforts of an active investigation by the State Board. To do so would run counter to the State Board’s efforts and my professional obligations as a former member of the Board.”

The Charlotte-based television station reported on Jan. 2 that records show frequent contact in the days leading up to the Nov. 6 general election between Malcolm and Lutz.

According to the WBTV report, “Prior to taking over a chair in early December, Malcolm served as vice chair. In that role, he made the motion in late November to not certify the results of the 9th Congressional District race, alluding to voting irregularities in comments he made preceding the motion.”

Brown and Harrington wrote in their letter, which also was sent to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, that they want answers to their questions to Malcolm in the “interest of full transparency.”

“We are certain that you understand the sensitivity surrounding any potential issues that could cause the public to question the Board’s objectivity, and that you understand the vital importance of full transparency,” the letter reads in part.