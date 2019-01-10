DUBLIN — Kenyon E. Cromartie, son of Shereese and Fredrick Cromartie of Council and the grandson of Janice Cromartie Davis of Tar Heel, has been awarded another gift toward academics.

Cromartie was given the Booker T. Washington High School Alumni Association Scholarship of $500 on Dec. 21 during a luncheon at Dowless Seafood.

He’s an East Bladen High School graduate enrolled at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Cromartie is majoring in visual arts.

Chairmen of the scholarship committee are Derrick Staten and George Greene; Annie M. Rhodes is the association president.

The association welcomed former faculty members at the luncheon.

A month earlier, Cromartie was among seven recipients for the Shipman Memorial Scholarship.

Contributed photo

Kenyon E. Cromartie was awarded the Booker T. Washington High School Alumni Association Scholarship in December. He’s a student at UNC Pembroke. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_washington-scholarship-cromartie-1.jpeg Contributed photo

