ELIZABETHTOWN — Monday is the deadline for entries to the 31st annual parade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The parade is in Elizabethtown on Jan. 21, and steps off at 11 a.m. Lineup begins at 9 a.m. at 805 W. Broad St.

MLK Day celebrates the life of the man who helped lead the civil rights movement of the 1960s. He is remembered for his 1963 speech which became known as “I have a dream …”

The theme for 2019’s parade is “We Are All One Humanity,” a news release says.

The parade organizers are welcoming community, civic and school organizations, bands, step teams, drill teams, and the queens and kings as selected in various entities.

A parade response form should be completed by those desiring to participate in the parade. It can be mailed to MLK Parade Committee, 3295 Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown, NC 28337, or emailed to abullock1951@gmail.com.