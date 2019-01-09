Garland native wins national award

Contributed photo Dr. Johnnie Sexton was selected 2018 National Audiologist of the Year. He's a graduate of the old Garland High School and East Carolina University. -

A native of Garland has been named 2018 National Audiologist of the Year.

Dr. Johnnie Sexton was selected by Oticon Inc. at the 20th annual Oticon Focus on People Awards, a program dedicated to honoring individuals with hearing loss as well as hearing care professionals who open new possibilities for the hearing impaired community.

Nationwide voting numbered more than a record 10,000 in the student, practitioner, advocacy and adult categories. Sexton won in the practitioner category.

He is the son of Fern and John Sexton, with family in Bladen and Sampson counties.

He has worked with children that are deaf and hard of hearing over four decades. He’s a 1973 graduate of the old Garland High School and earned degrees from East Carolina University, and A.T. Still University/Arizona Health Sciences.

He has devoted his energy in recent years to redefining counseling for families with children who have hearing challenges and the professionals who provide services for them.

Sexton created the nonprofit agency, The CARE Project, serving as executive director, for the advancement of family, professional and preprofessional training opportunities in emotional and adjustment counseling.

He owns a private practice, John E. Sexton & Associates, specializing in educational audiology services and educational sign language interpreter services. The 30-year-old company has 15 audiologists spread throughout North Carolina. He also owns a practice in specialty speech pathology services, Specialty Speech & Education Services, which provides specialized speech services for children in southeastern North Carolina.

