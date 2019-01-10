ELIZABETHTOWN — Evaluations are complete and plans are moving forward for the Elizabethtown Cemetery.

The town picked up 35.93 inches of rain from Hurricane Florence and the cemetery, atop a hillside high above the Cape Fear River, had areas of ground sink. In some places, there are jagged edges of earth two feet apart. Others are in the six to 12 inches range. Lines defining the sunken areas, and broken street pavement, can be seen from in front of the library across nearly the length of a football field to a boundary fence.

Eddie Madden, the town manager, said the sensitive issue was handled in a productive meeting Monday prior to the board’s regular meeting that night. No decision has been made, but relocation is a leading possibility.

An engineering firm and soil scientists gave reports to the town board.

“The contributing factors are excessive rainfall and unsuitable soils, mostly sand, non-compacted sandy soils,” Madden said.

He said all borings show sand fill or existing sand to an average of 15 feet.

Relocation was expected to be met with resistance.

“The board members expressed to me their sensitivity to the family members and how we handle all their loved ones in the cemetery,” Madden said. “Going into this meeting everyone thought that there would be resistance to relocation. But what we heard, on Monday, was quite the opposite.”

Those there from inside and outside the town wanted a permanent solution, as does the board. Only two people present voiced opposition, Madden said.

“If there is an option, or a possibility that we can offer an option, to stay there — we will,” he said. “But it will accompany a release that the family members will have to sign saying that they accept full responsibility.”

This would be contingent on Federal Emergency Management Agency funding and if there are any contingencies.

“If we can provide that option, we are going to,” said Madden.

WK Dickson’s preliminary report recommends relocation. The tract of land proposed is on East Broad Street, adjacent to the N.C. 87 bypass and a part of the runway protection zone for the airport. The Federal Aviation Administration would need to give approval; the state has already approved.

Past requests to the FAA have been declined, but Madden is optimistic.

“They will submit a budget,” he said. “We will then submit that budget to FEMA for funding.”

Money would be sought through FEMA, the state for mitigation funds making up the difference, and through the Golden LEAF Foundation for storm repair.

The cemetery has approximately 275 graves. Based on state Department of Transportation charges when they move a cemetery in conflict with a project, the cost is about $7,500 per grave to move. That would translate to a $2 million price tag.

Another option, if remaining at the present site, is a complex retaining wall that would also include pumping in concrete to certain areas on the hillside.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal