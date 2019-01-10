ELIZABETHTOWN — Two public bodies are seeking to put the name of a Bladen County business leader on N.C. 87 outside of town.

County commissioners and the Elizabethtown Town Council passed resolutions in separate meetings Monday night supporting the naming of the N.C. 87 bypass as the Dallas McQueen Campbell Jr. Highway.

Known throughout the state as Mac, he’s a past member of the state Board of Transportation.

He’s serves as president of the nonprofit Bladen We Care, helped bring the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Call Center to the Elizabethtown Industrial Park and has served on numerous boards and commissions. Among those are the Bladen County Committee of 100, Bladen’s Bloomin’ and the Airport/Economic Development Commission.

Daniel H. DeVane appeared at each meeting requesting support.

In his letter to commissioners, he wrote in part, “Perhaps no one has had a greater impact on Bladen County than Mac. From the time he started working with his father at Campbell Oil Company in the late 1960s to his retirement in 2011, Mac continues to be a major force for the county and region. Under Mac’s leadership, Campbell Oil Company has been a strong economic driver and employer in Bladen County.”

In addition to the Bladen County boards and commissions, he’s also a past president of the Wolfpack Club at N.C. State, member of the UNC Pembroke Football Advisory Board, president of the UNC Pembroke Foundation Board and member of the UNC Pembroke Board of Trustees.

He’s an elder in the Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church. He and his wife Sylvia, the mayor of Elizabethtown, are parents of four boys and have 14 grandchildren.

Mac Campbell https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_mac-campbell.jpg Mac Campbell

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal