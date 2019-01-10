ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Hospital’s Family Birth Center will not reopen, Cape Fear Valley Health said in a news release Thursday.

The facility had been closed since September due to damage from Hurricane Florence.

The health system said the facility had 200 deliveries in 2018, with half of mothers choosing to go to other hospitals in surrounding counties.

Dr. Roxie Wells, president of Bladen Healthcare, said the move is not unusual in rural counties.

“The need for specialized staff around the clock, including nurses, nurse anesthetists and obstetricians, makes it too costly for low-volume rural hospitals to provide the service,” she said in a news release from Cape Fear Valley Health.

Emergency services, inpatient services and surgeries will continue. The Emergency Department remains staffed to triage emergencies, including pregnant and laboring mothers, the release says. As necessary and appropriate, Bladen would transfer delivering patients to area hospitals.

Michael Nagowski, the CEO of Cape Fear Valley, said the health system remains committed to the county with grants to Bladen Community College for instructors’ salaries and nursing scholarships to enrolled students. Also, Bladen Medical Associates has clinics that recently opened in Clarkton (2017) and White Lake (2018), and another with a new building in Dublin.

Drs. Shakonda Strayhorn and Allan Boruszak will continue to provide pre- and postnatal care, women’s wellness visits, gynecology and GYN surgery at their Elizabethtown office. Boruszak retires in March.

Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, with 5,000 deliveries a year, will be among the options for patients getting prenatal care at Bladen Women’s Health Specialists.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

