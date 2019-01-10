Grant application window closes March 8

Applications are available for the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission grant cycle.

Information is available online at tobaccotrustfund.org for qualifying organizations. The grants are a means to support the agricultural industry, impacting rural communities and stimulating economic development.

The deadline for applications is March 8.

“This year the NCTTFC is specifically interested in job creation in current or former tobacco-dependent regions and funding projects that have the potential to generate additional income for farmers and those in the industry,” said William H. “Bill” Teague, NCTTFC Chairman. “Online applications will be accepted for innovative projects within North Carolina. Applicants can plan to start the projects in November of 2019.”

The commission started in 2000, an act of the General Assembly to help farmers, tobacco workers and related businesses.

Past projects selected for grants have included farmers market improvements, cost-share grant programs for farmers, training for qualified farm family members in community colleges and support of more than 30 high school agricultural education programs.

More information is available by calling 919-733-2160.