DOT plan delays N.C. 87 widening to 2029

While a number of transportation projects in the region got good news, a stretch of N.C. 87 in Bladen and Columbus counties wasn’t among them.

In fact, it got bad news.

Between N.C. 11 and U.S. 74/76, the highway had been scheduled for widening. The construction was delayed two years to 2029 in a plan released Thursday by the state Department of Transportation. The plan is for 2020 to 2029.

In a news release from Division 6, the DOT said the move was to assist with balancing funding.

Seventeen new projects were introduced in the divisional plan that covers Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Robeson and Harnett counties. The next update to the plan is in two years.

Projects in the first five years are considered committed and not re-evaluated. Those in the final five years of each 10-year plan are subject to new priorities.

Final adoption is expected this summer. A public comment opportunity will be held in February or March for Division 6. This is a time when review is available of maps and handouts about projects, and questions can be asked. Comments can also be submitted.

Robeson County is getting two of the new projects: widening of N.C. 20 between Covington Farm Road and Interstate 95, and upgrades of U.S. 74 to interstate standard between N.C. 41 in Robeson County and U.S. 76 in Columbus County.

Fayetteville will get raised medians and other safety improvements on Robeson Street between Raeford Road and Blount Street. Harnett County’s section of N.C. 55 between N.C. 27 in Coats and Old Stage Road will be widened.

The plan accelerates widening I-95 to eight lanes between exit 22 in Robeson County and exit 40 in Cumberland County. Construction begins in 2026. It also accelerates widening the All American Freeway in Cumberland County between Owen and Santa Fe drives, with construction to start in 2025.

The statewide plan has projects in all 100 counties, including 1,266 for highways, 86 aviation, 235 bicycle and pedestrian, six ferry, 23 public transit and 47 rail.

Roughly 500 projects were changed.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

