Election probe: Ludlum says some requests forged

ELIZABETHTOWN — In a sworn affidavit released today, Bobby Ludlum says three absentee ballot request forms submitted in the 2018 general election were forged.

Ludlum is the chairman of the Bladen County Board of Elections. The news is the latest in a twisting saga that has left the 9th Congressional District without representation in the U.S. House, and the District 3 representative to the county commissioners and a district supervisor for Soil and Water without verified results from November.

Ludlum, a Republican, said the three requests were among 165 dropped off by a woman he did not identify. One of the requests was for one of his relatives, he said, who had not made such a request.

The staff of the state Board of Elections is investigating. The previous board which started the probe was since been disbanded, having been ruled unconstitutional by judges in October but allowed two extensions to continue working toward a resolution for this case.

That ended Dec. 28. A new board is to be seated Jan. 31.

The allegations of election fraud have drawn national interest. National broadcast and print media have come to the county digging for information. A reporter from Raleigh attended Monday’s county commissioners meeting.

Robeson County is also a part of the investigation. In Columbus County, the state board has said the sheriff should not have been sworn in.

Interest swirls mainly around Bladenboro’s McCrae Dowless, both for investigators and the media. He has not been charged with wrongdoing in this case; he is a two-time convicted felon who over a lengthy period of time has worked for both Democrats and Republicans, including currently elected commissioners and Sheriff Jim McVicker.

The race for the U.S. House seat was won by Republican Mark Harris, a Baptist preacher from Charlotte, by 905 votes over Democrat Dan McCready. Harris says he hired Dowless to work for him on this campaign, but says he knew of no wrongdoing by Dowless.

McCready conceded in the days after the election, but has since taken that back and is trying to win the seat.

People working for Harris and McCready submitted multiple requests for absentee ballots, which is legal.

The House is the final arbiter of who is seated in its chamber. Harris has filed a lawsuit in Wake County asking to be declared the winner. Several entities, including Bladen County’s commissioners, passed resolutions asking that Harris be declared the winner.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

