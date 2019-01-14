The murder trial of a suspect accused of killing a State Highway Patrol trooper born and raised in Bladenboro can go forward with the death penalty on the table.

Superior Court Judge Douglas Sasser ruled for the prosecution Friday. Chauncey Askew, 18, is accused of first-degree murder in the Oct. 17 shooting of Trooper Kevin T. Conner.

Jon David is the district attorney pursuing capital punishment. He says Raheem Cole Dashanell Davis is now indicted for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in Conner’s death.

Davis’ original first-degree murder charge was dropped.

David had said in November he would pursue the death penalty in the case.

The Highway Patrol identified Davis as the driver of the truck and said Askew was in the truck with him when Conner made a traffic stop, for speeding, in the Sellerstown community south of Whiteville.

Conner, an 11-year veteran of the patrol, was shot as he approached the pickup on U.S. 701 about midnight. Davis was arrested hours later in a nearby town after a chase. Askew was taken into custody the following week in South Carolina.

Conner and his family made their home in the Williams Township area of Columbus County. He was a graduate of the old Bladenboro High School.

Hundreds gathered at a public memorial for Conner at South Columbus High School in Tabor City. He was also remembered at high school football games played at West Bladen, East Bladen and Whiteville.

Three men were honored for their actions in the incident.

Hilton Berry Cox II, Loren Halsey and Fair Bluff Police Department Corp. Lee Hamilton Alsbrooks were each awarded the Colonel’s Appreciation Award from the Highway Patrol in a ceremony at the North Carolina Training Academy in Raleigh. Cox and Halsey came to the aid of Conner, relayed suspect information and Alsbrooks later observed the vehicle sought by lawmen and took action leading to the capture of Davis.

Cox, the Highway Patrol says, was on his front porch, saw Conner’s vehicle with blue lights activated, heard the gunshots and saw the pickup leave.

“Cox put his own safety at risk, and made the choice to check on the officer,” the state police summary said. “He drove to the scene of the traffic stop and found Trooper Conner lying on the ground severely injured.”

He called 911, explained the trooper had been shot and requested immediate assistance. He waved down passing motorists, and Halsey stopped and identified himself as a Navy Corpsman.

Halsey assessed the extent of injuries and gave as much information as possible to the 911 operator as first responders hurried to the scene.

Both men stayed with Conner, “attempting to comfort him until an ambulance arrived,” the summary said. “The efforts demonstrated by each of these individuals afforded those who knew Conner best comfort in knowing he was not alone during this very tragic event.”

With the information about the suspect quickly relayed, Alsbrooks was alert to a vehicle matching the description coming through Fair Bluff. He attempted to stop the pickup, and one of the occupants got out and fled. Alsbrooks “encircled the area for over 10 minutes until the first backup arrived on the scene,” the summary said.

Davis was eventually taken into custody that morning.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal