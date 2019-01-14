ELIZABETHTOWN — A free two-day landowner workshop is being prepared for Bladen County, and Chris Meggs, who is the organizer this year, says that it’s an opportunity not to be missed.

The program is going to allow landowners a chance to have questions and answers, as well as presentations from the N.C. Forest Service staff.

“We will occasionally have these landowner workshops,” he said. “They are available to whomever is interested.”

Meggs typically does more with the educational part of the state forest service. He said that there are often a few a year, and some years they have more than others, and sometimes there is quite a bit of time in between.

“Usually the county does this, but my supervisor wanted me to put it together this time,” he said. “We needed a good meeting place and Jones Lake is nice enough to let us use their auditorium.”

Attendance has varied in the past, and Meggs encourages anyone interested in the event to go ahead and get registered. The class will be held Jan. 31 and Feb. 28 at the Jones Lake State Park auditorium.

“I would love for anyone to come out and join us,” he said. “They will learn about timber management on the first day, as well as prescribed burning.”

The first part of the day will be the presentations in the auditorium, and the second part of the day there will be a field trip to see the managed forest.

“We want to be able to show them some of what we are talking about with a manged forest,” he said. The presentation will include information about hazard reduction burning.

Meggs said one of the topics will also be producing and selling pain straw, and learning about the pine straw management process.

“Bladen County has a lot of acres of longleaf pine,” he said. “That is the tree for pine straw production. A lot of people are not aware of just how lucrative managing for pine straw can be. There are several straw rakers that would be glad to pay you to have the privilege to come rake the straw. It’s a commodity that a lot of people are not aware of, and may be missing some opportunities to get a return on their investment.

“What we would like people to learn would be how to manage your timber,” he said, explaining that it was important for the landowners to know how to do a timber sale and what to look for in their logger. This course would be beneficial to anyone, and particularly helpful to someone that doesn’t have much knowledge about these topics.

“It would be every beneficial to someone who is considering selling their timber and has no idea what they are doing,” he said. “We are not going to make anyone an expert on it by any means, but it will give you some very basic management skills.”

The classes won’t get into the deep details, but it will give an owner some useful skills for timber management. These same skills can also help an owner keep from being taken advantage of, he said, which has happened.

“We want our landowners to be able to manage a healthier, more productive forest,” he said. “A lot of times that is strange to hear, that my timber is going to be healthier taking half of them out.”

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Chris Meggs said that he is looking forward to participating in the free class that is coming up at the end of the month. Trucks bringing out cut wood for telephone poles are coming by the Turnbull Education center office. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ChrisMeggs.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Forestry class could potentially grow pine straw industry

If you go … • Jones Lake State Park, 4117 N.C. 242, Elizabethtown • Jan. 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Feb. 28, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. • For more information or to register, call 910-588-4161.