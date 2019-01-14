ELIZABETHTOWN — Plans to manage a protest near the Smithfield Foods plant at Tar Heel are being finalized by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Appearing before the county commissioners last week, Sheriff Jim McVicker presented a policy change for picketing. Commissioners unanimously passed the ordinance. The sheriff said the intent was to keep everyone safe, to include those who wish to have a demonstration, those who are the target of that demonstration, anyone else nearby but not involved with either side, and law enforcement handling the event.

The ordinance says permits are required for picketing by three or more individuals, and intent must be given at least 72 hours beforehand. Protestors are to be at least 25 feet from primary roads and intersections, and from “property otherwise reserved for private use.”

Law enforcement, through the ordinance, has jurisdiction to assign places when more than one group of picketers are at the same location “in order preserve public peace.” The ordinance prevents spectators from provoking demonstrators with “fighting words or threats.”

The permit request would include the organizer’s contact information, location planned with start and end time, and an explanation for the basis of determining the approximate number of participants.

Failure to comply with the ordinance is a class 3 misdemeanor with a fine not to exceed $500.

In the case of protests at or near the Smithfield plant, some happen near the company’s entrance and others take place at the N.C. 87 intersection with Tar Heel Ferry Road. The large protest on Feb. 1 of last year was near the gates.

“When I read the policy, it doesn’t impede them. It’s just for egress?” Councilwoman Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins asked McVicker.

“Yes ma’am,” he replied. “You have to be at least 25 feet from the intersection. When we had the demonstration last year, people were within five feet. Eighteen-wheelers had to stop.”

Commissioner Michael Cogdell inquired about a designated place for the demonstration.

“They put a temporary fence up,” McVicker said of Smithfield. He said protestors “can go from the shoulder of the road to the fence, which is a long way.”

The same applies elsewhere, such as at the Tar Heel intersection. At a demonstration there in September, protestors were across the road from Hardee’s with signs, standing on the roadside less than five feet from the pavement as hog trucks lumbered up to the traffic signal.

Deputies were present, and no incidents were reported.

Commissioner Arthur Bullock asked the sheriff if last year’s large February protest impeded traffic.

“Yes, and that’s when we had to make arrests,” McVicker said. “Our last group was a peaceful group. But this group coming in February, they’ve had problems.”

Lawmen from Cumberland, Robeson and Brunswick counties were among the 80 helping Bladen deputies last year. The State Highway Patrol was also on hand.

McVicker cited a social media site in telling commissioners, “There’s already 172 people interested in coming. They come from all over the world. We had 200 or more last time.”

A year ago, animal rights activists hoped for about 400 to protest. Their intent was to bring awareness to people who eat animals; they hoped their efforts would lead to a shutdown of the plant, according to published reports.

Law enforcement was challenged to keep protestors from disrupting traffic flowing on N.C. 87 in addition to vehicles entering the plant.

A Los Angeles filmmaker was there for a documentary on what motivates people to adopt a vegan lifestyle. A 7-year-old used a bullhorn to yell about police brutality.

Twelve arrests were reported.

The plant in Tar Heel is the world’s largest slaughtering facility, capable of processing about 35,000 hogs per day with a workforce estimated at 4,400.

Smithfield, headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, and a subsidiary of China-based WH Group, in 2017 announced investment of another $100 million and began a project to add approximately 250 jobs at the plant.

Smithfield subsidiary Murphy-Brown is the named defendant in an ongoing series of hog nuisance lawsuits. Four trials have taken place, all won by plaintiffs with total jury awards of $549,352,400. North Carolina law caps punitive damage amounts, reducing that figure to $97,982,400.

The four cases involved two with ties to Bladen County. The next case is to be the second involving the Joey Carter Farm near Beulaville.

The most recent case, involving Sholar Farm in Sampson County, was the best showing yet for Smithfield Foods. In that case, Judge David Faber presided and cited a lack of evidence for punitive damages, resulting in eight plaintiffs splitting $102,400.

“It is gratifying to have a judge rule, as a matter of law, that Murphy-Brown is not willfully harming its neighbors or operating with malice and that no punitive damages should be awarded in this case,” the N.C. Pork Council said in a statement.

Four of the plaintiffs were awarded $100 each.

The fifth case had been scheduled to start last week, but was delayed because of the government shutdown’s impact on jury pay.

