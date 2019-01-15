ELIZABETHTOWN — The application deadline for the hazard mitigation grant program in conjunction with damage from Hurricane Florence is Feb. 1.

This is an assistance program for homes with damage from the September storm that enables purchase acquisitions, elevations or reconstructions. For any of those actions, an application process is in place and should be followed.

To access the application forms, go to bladeninfo.org. The applications can be faxed, dropped off, mailed or emailed. The email address is Bladeneoc@gmail.com and the physical mailing address, and drop-off site, is 5853 U.S. 701 North, Elizabethtown, NC 28337.

There are fact sheets about each type of grant on the website.

Anyone with questions can call 910-862-6761 and ask for Tammy.

The application has four sections. Participants will need to know pertinent information about the damaged structure to include previous applications for disaster assistance in the last 10 years, and flood insurance and claims over the last 10 years.

The form will also ask for relevant information about the kind of structure, size, value and utilities. It will also ask about damage from any disasters as declared by the president.

Only property and structure owners and those individuals holding power of attorney for the property are eligible to apply, the form says. Anyone not holding the deed would need to state their interest in the property, and have legal proof at the time of closing.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal