Board of Education mulls vehicle policy again

ELIZABETHTOWN — The vehicle use policy for the county schools has come under scrutiny again, and the Board of Education has decided that a more comprehensive plan needs to be created to address some of the concerns.

During the December meeting Cory Singletary brought up the fact that some of the vehicles issued are being driven out of the county, and as commuter vehicles in that manner. Singletary has to drive back and forth to Cumberland County for his job.

“As far as county vehicles are concerned, I know we have a lot of vehicles that are being driven in the county,” he said. “And we have some that are going out of the county. My concern is the ones that are going out of the county.”

Singletary said that he feels like whether it is supervisors or maintenance or anything else, that all vehicles should be at their posts until employees come to work in the morning. The maintenance director drives back and forth from Cumberland County.

“I think that is hurting the taxpayers and the citizens of this county,” he said. “As far as gas is concerned, yes, it has come down. And this has been going on for three or four years…. I want all vehicles to be at their posts when they come to work in the morning.

“I know that we have some on-call people. That’s understandable.”

One of the board members said the system has been this way for years, not just in Bladen County but all over the state.

“What I can tell you is that there really hasn’t been a policy,” Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor explained, and shared a copy of the current policy with the board.

Use of a vehicle is part of some contracts. Taylor said the the superintendent before him had a county vehicle, and the one before him had a stipend to use his own vehicle.

“One of the things that is not described is any kind of restrictions we would place on someone,” said Taylor.

The board decided to form a committee to examine the current policy and tabled the issue until the next meeting.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-644-0447 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

