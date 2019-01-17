BLADENBORO — A memorandum of understanding, or MOU, was presented to the Bladenboro town board during the meeting Monday night for Carrol Poultry.

The company came before the board last month and shared a presentation about its wastewater discharge permit, Town Administrator Blake Proctor said.

The proposed MOU states that the company has invested over $5 million in the chicken processing plant in the Bladenboro Industrial Park, at 414 Industrial Drive, and still owes around $1 million in debt, and will own their building after about five more years.

“They agreed to it and we agreed to it,” Proctor said. “It’s going to be signed.”

Carroll Poultry is owned by Hera Khan and Gulzar Khan. With more than 70 employees, the company began with the capability to process about 35,000 chickens per day.

A pretreatment permit for the plant was issued in June 2017. But since processing began, it has made more wastewater than what the town had allowed in the permit. Fines were levied against the company, which stopped processing chickens in May.

Carrol Poultry then began searching for a solution to the problem, and had even continued making payments on the fines despite the non-operational status.

“When it is signed, they will know when to go back to start,” he said.

The MOU states that Engineer Sam Nobles has a “plan to allow the plant to function without exceeding the limits of the wastewater permit.” The plant will kill chickens two days a week and the remaining days will be spent on other operations related to chicken processing.

“But they can’t start until after they have paid their fines,” Proctor said.

The fines have to be paid in full, except the fines that were financed by agreement of the board, and they have to remain current on its payments.

Carrol Poultry also has to give notice to the town administrator 10 days prior to restarting operations.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal