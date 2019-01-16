Events scheduled in conjunction with MLK Day

ELIZABETHTOWN — The 31st annual parade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. steps off Monday at 11 a.m.

The lineup begins at 9 a.m. at 805 W. Broad St.

The theme for this year’s parade is “We Are All One Humanity”

Following the parade, the Rev. Jerrod Lowery will share a message at Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Broad St. Hot dogs and chili will be served around 1 p.m. Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church and Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church will provide the music.

The holiday schedules of several entities have been changed.

County and most city offices throughout Bladen County are closed.

All convenience sites will be operating on their normal schedule, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, the Transfer Station will be closed in observance of the holiday. Normal operations resume Tuesday.

All public libraries in Bladen County will be closed. Normal operations resume Tuesday.

Mail delivery of the Bladen Journal, because of the U.S. Postal Service taking a holiday Monday, will happen Tuesday and should be to subscribers on Wednesday. The Bladen Journal’s office at 109 N. Pine St. in Elizabethtown will be open.