Kuraray making changes at Fayetteville Works site

FAYETTEVILLE — A Bladen County chemical company has announced a $20 million investment plan and changes in workforce.

Kuraray, a Japanese-based company at Fayetteville Works, will modernize polyvinyl butyral film manufacturing operations and continue to run and maintain SentryGlas interlayers operations. A news release says the polyvinyl butyral resin production will be phased out of the plant here and consolidated at the Washington Works facility in West Virginia by December 2020.

The polyvinyl butyral, said Chuck Heustess of the Bladen County Economic Development Commission, is used in windshields and sidelights of vehicles.

“When your windshield breaks, it doesn’t shatter,” Heustess said. “The layers of film in between are this product. It’s used heavily in the automotive industry.

“SentryGlas is a similar type film used in construction.”

It would be seen in stormproof windows, for example.

The release said after 2020, the facility in Bladen County will “focus on the development and production of PVB film and SentryGlas interlayers. While this change will result in an overall reduction in workforce, the process will take approximately two years to complete. Employees were notified of the decision on Wednesday.”

The Fayetteville Works site is home to three different companies. Once home to DuPont, it became home to three when DuPont split into Chemours and DuPont, and when Kuraray bought the SentryGlas and polyvinyl butyral businesses from DuPont.

Kuraray bills itself as a world leader in performance-based polymer and synthetic chemistry technologies, including resins, chemicals, fibers and textiles. It is in 32 countries, with U.S. headquarters in Houston.

In the Bladen County facility that is at the Cumberland County line, the facility has 104 employees and 74 contractors, Heustess said. That workforce is “pretty evenly split” between Bladen, Cumberland and Robeson counties, he said.

It is not known how many employees will be affected by the change.

“This is a big deal not only to Bladen County but also the Fayetteville Works site,” Heustess said. “This is an investment in the next generation manufacturing technology to that site. If you’re not attracting new investment, you need to be concerned.

“With this investment, it solidifies the Kuraray investment at the Fayetteville site and even to potentially expand there in the future.”

The $20 million investment is not necessarily a boost to the county’s tax base. It helps, Heustess said, “but it’s not going to make a difference in the county taking on this or that. It shows a positive trend of companies willing to invest in the county, and especially the Fayetteville Works site. Particularly since we’re coming to a positive resolution to the GenX issue.”

The resolution he referenced is a $75 million facility built by Chemours that will house a thermal oxidizer, calcium fluoride system and cooling tower. Chemours has been under fire since June 2017 when the newspaper in Wilmington, the StarNews, first reported the Cape Fear River supplying the city drinking water was contaminated with GenX.

GenX is a trade name for C3 dimer acid, a compound used in the manufacture of products such as food packaging, nonstick coatings and firefighting foam. It’s also a byproduct of certain manufacturing processes. HFPO-DA, an acronym for hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid, is another name for the member of a family of chemical compounds known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

The effect of GenX on humans isn’t fully known. State regulation has been evolving.

“We’ve had hundreds of millions invested out there,” Heustess said. “The last few years, there hasn’t been that much. So hopefully this is a sign of them looking to invest there again.”

While workforce will be reduced, the new investment could lead to jobs in expansion projects.

“We don’t know what the scale is,” Heustess said, “but we’re hoping those folks will get opportunities on site.”

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

