STEP deadline extended to Feb. 1

The deadline has been extended to Feb. 1 for a program that makes partial repairs to damaged houses.

The original deadline was Thursday.

The Sheltering and Temporary Essential Power program provides temporary, partial repairs at no cost to homeowners, says a news release. It enables residents to get back into their homes while longer-term repairs continue.

Cost of the program is shared by the state of North Carolina and FEMA. There is no cost to homeowners.

Bladen County is among the dozen counties qualified. The others are Robeson, Cumberland, Columbus, Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Jones, New Hanover, Onslow and Pender.

More than 15,000 North Carolinians have been contacted encouraging them to participate. Those eligible were selected by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

A right of entry form must be signed by the deadline to participate. Once that is done, an inspector visits the home to assess the damage. Those eligible for STEP will be given a repair plan by the inspector.

The level of damage determines if repairs are made by a volunteer disaster group, the N.C. Baptists on Mission or the United Methodist Committee on Relief, or by a professional contractor managed by the state.

Homes are not returned to pre-storm conditions; rather, they are made safe for families to return while long-term repairs take place. The kinds of repairs include exterior doors, windows and roof; electrical and plumbing systems; and interior repairs to include a functional kitchen and bathroom.

More information is available online at ncdps.gov/florencestep and applications are available at ncstepflorence.com. More information is also available by calling 833-257-1100 Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

