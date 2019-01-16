Stanaland on soybean board

Wade Stanaland -

BLADENBORO — Wade Stanaland has been elected to a three-year term on the Board of Directors of the N.C. Soybean Producers Association.

Stanaland will represent Bladen, Columbus, Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover counties. His election came at the association’s 52nd annual meeting in Durham.

As a director, he’s responsible for overseeing the soybean checkoff-funded research, marketing and communications work of the association. He’ll also conduct advocacy work on behalf of the industry.

Nashville’s Jeff Tyson was elected president, Dover’s David Heath vice president, Raeford’s Gary Hendrix secretary and Tarboro’s John Fleming treasurer.

The association represents all soybean producers in the state, responsible for research, education and promotion programs to benefit the state’s soybean farmers.

