DAR celebrates wear red for women’s health

TAR HEEL — Women’s health issues were the focus of a presentation at the most recent meeting of the Battle of Elizabethtown chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The meeting was held at Purdie United Methodist Church.

Monique Travise, health educator for the Bladen County Health Department, cited statistics, highlighted the main health concerns and gave tips for preventative screenings and lifestyle changes in diet and exercise.

Regent Terry Smith and Chaplain Cecile Bryan led the opening ritual.

Lunch included salad, ham biscuits, corn chowder and desserts. The ladies celebrated Wear Red for Women’s Heart Health.

The business meeting included committee reports and plans for future events. Delegates were nominated for state and national conventions in April and June, respectively. A nominating committee was selected to determine candidates for officers election in March.

The existing bylaws will be examined by a committee. The executive board is expected to complete the annual report to the national society this month.

The next meeting is in March. Student achievement will be the theme, with students from local schools honored for their success in a variety of categories.

