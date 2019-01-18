DUBLIN — The seminars and workshops schedule for the Bladen Community College Small Business Center has been set for January.

• Tuesday: How to Present at Craft Shows, 6 p.m., Building 2, Room 202. Online webinar available.

• Jan. 24: Managing Your Online Listing and Google, 6 p.m., Bladen County Public Library.

• Jan. 26: Fundraising Tips for Churches and Nonprofit, 9 a.m., Building 2, Room 202.

• Jan. 26: Endowment Gifts are Just as Important as Donations, 10:15 a.m., Building 2, Room 202.

• Jan. 28: Social Media for Churches and Nonprofits, 6 p.m., East Arcadia Center, Riegelwood. Online webinar available.

• Jan. 29: Making Sales on ETSY, 6:30 p.m., Building 2, Room 202. Online webinar available.

The college’s online webinar lineup also includes, on Jan. 31 at 11 a.m., Nontraditional Fundraising for Startups.

Seminars and webinars are free to the public. To register or get more information, call Todd Lyden at 910-879-5572 or go online to ncsbc.net.

