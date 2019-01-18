ELIZABETHTOWN — Leslie Johnson has reached a significant milestone in his career — 50 years practicing law.

Johnson says for him, at this point in his life, it’s about leaving a legacy, and subsequently sharing his legacy with those most important to him, his family.

“Time flies and the world and law has changed,” he said. “But I have enjoyed being in this profession.”

Johnson’s father was a long-time judge for over 30 years in Bladen County and his mother was an English teacher for just as long.

Scott Ussery, the chief District Court judge of the 13th Judicial District, said that he has always been a sharp lawyer.

“He’s always been prepared when he came to court,” Ussery said. “When I was in private practice I had seen him from four different angles. Back when I was a magistrate Leslie represented the hospital. He would try cases in front of me. I have tried cases against Leslie. When I worked in the district attorney’s office, it was the same situation.”

Ussery said his experience speaks for itself, with a family of lawyers, and his sons practicing with him.

“He’s always been well prepared,” Ussery said. “He’s just had the legal profession in his blood. He’s a good lawyer and a sharp lawyer.”

Ussery said that when he was in private practice he hated to see him coming, because he knew he was prepared, and that Johnson would be ready for whatever was thrown at him.

Johnson, recently recognized by the N.C. Bar Association for being in practice half a century, will be the first to tell you his family and staff are his greatest supporters.

“My wife Michelle has always kept dinner ready on the table and never complained one time, even with hundreds of meetings at night,” he said.

The Johnson Law Firm is the only law firm in North Carolina that has three sons practicing law with their father.

“It has been an honor and a privilege,” he said. “I have especially enjoyed my position as county attorney for the last 41 years. The county commissioners work very hard to run the county in a business and professional manner. They deserve the credit for all the time they spend in this regard.”

That same professional attitude is what Charles Ray Peterson, chairman of the commission, says is one of Johnson’s best traits.

“He’s been professional,” Peterson said. “He would stay in his lane when it came to advice. He doesn’t try to cross over into the decision-making of the commissioners. We seek his opinion and what we do is totally up to the commissioners.”

Peterson praised the way that Johnson presented the facts to the county commissioners and how he showed them what their options were without getting into his personal opinion.

“He’s been the county attorney for a long time,” Peterson added. “He’s very knowledgeable and he’s very experienced. He’s a good guy. He’s done it so long and he’s so good at it. He knows all the ins and outs.”

Peterson said that Johnson has been helpful to all the commissioners, and there has been little that Johnson hadn’t already experienced as an attorney. He treats all the commissioners alike.

“It’s good for the county to have someone like that,” he said.

Greg Martin, the county manager, says Johnson has “never let his foot off the gas” when it comes to taking care of the county’s needs.

“He’s always had the county’s best interests at heart,” he said. “He has done it aggressively, and he’s protected the county’s interests.”

Not only has Johnson done that as the county attorney, but also as the attorney for Bladen County Hospital and the Bladen County Department of Social Services.

“It’s clear he enjoys it, and he is good at what he does,” said Martin. “He enjoys working.”

Martin said that Johnson has always been responsive whenever someone has needed him.

“He’s put the county on the front burner,” Martin said. “That’s important and it means a great deal.”

And all that running full throttle has Johnson contemplating an easier pace.

“I am trying to slow down a little now, and I have divided the responsibilities of the law firm to my three sons,” Johnson said. “Each have their own area of expertise. Allen has taken over the county commissioner’s meetings and domestic, Wes handles all the Bladen County Department of Social Services matters and traffic, and Will has all the contract and corporate work for the law firm.”

Having this family structure in the office has given Johnson the opportunity to discuss legal issues with his three sons when he isn’t sure of the approach to take on a case he said.

“I do not like it when they tell me that ‘The law has now changed Pop, this is not the 1960s, and the new law is…’,” he said.

If he has any parting wisdom he wants to pass on, it’s this: Always say your prayers at night, for tomorrow is not promised.

