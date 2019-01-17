Bonecrusher Smith named grand marshal of MLK parade in Elizabethtown

Contributed photo James 'Bonecrusher' Smith will be the grand marshal on Monday at the MLK Day parade in Elizabethtown. -

ELIZABETHTOWN — James “Bonecrusher” Smith, the former heavyweight boxing champion, will be grand marshal of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.

The parade steps off at 11 a.m. from 805 W. Broad St. on Monday.

The Magnolia native has a national mentoring program, “Champion for Kids Inc.” It mentors middle school students, encouraging them to stay in school.

Smith earned his associate’s degree from James Sprunt Community College, in Kenansville, in 1973, and his bachelor’s from Shaw University in 1975.

In his boxing career, he appeared on what was then a fledgling ESPN network in 1981. His first break came in May 1984 when he knocked out Frank Bruno in a fight televised by NBC.

His next fight was for the heavyweight title, but he lost to Larry Holmes. He rallied his career, however, and on Dec. 12, 1986, appeared in Madison Square Garden against Tim Witherspoon for the World Boxing Council heavyweight title belt. Dropping Witherspoon three times in the first round, Smith went on to become the first boxing champion of the world with a college degree.

A young Mike Tyson won the belt in a fight with Smith on March 7, 1987.

Smith fought on and off until his retirement in 1999, at age 46, with a record of 44-17-1 that included 32 knockouts.

