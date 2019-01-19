Tax refund approved by commissioners

ELIZABETHTOWN — A refund for taxes paid since 2015 on the James B. Simpson Estate has been approved by the Bladen County commissioners.

The board made the decision at its first January meeting. It also declined to take action on another tax matter, both of which had been brought forward Nov. 19.

The approval will send back $5,097.96 in money paid by the Simpson estate. Carolyn Wright has the power of attorney and brought the matter to the board.

In question previously was whether a mobile home park had ever been a part of the plans for the property. No firm evidence to support that was put before commissioners.

The property at White Lake is just more than two acres.

Wright had tried to sell the respective parcels where the value went form $23,400 to $123,400, from $19,500 to $69,510, and from $18,250 down to $16,250.

Renee’ Davis, the county tax administrator, said in November the property has been adjusted for the 2019 tax year.

A motion to not allow any reimbursement, made in November, had failed.

The board did not take action on Edward Lawrence’s request for a change in his property value. His appeal going forward would be through the state.

Lawrence, in June 2017, purchased lakefront property at White Lake he intends to improve and turn into his retirement home. He paid $325,002, and the tax value is listed at $453,000.

The property includes a house that he described as unlivable, without power for years and will eventually be moved off with no financial gain. Lawrence said after removing the house, he’ll have to improve the lot to make it suitable for building.

And he said he understands at that time, the tax value is most likely to increase. For now, he has sought a reduction.

Davis confirmed houses adjacent to the property, with livable homes, are in the upper $400,000s in tax value.

The value assessed to Lawrence’s land is $387,904.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

