PEMBROKE — Hearts for the Arts will be Valentine’s Day at the Givens Performing Arts Center from 6 to 9 p.m.

UNC Pembroke, in a news release, says the evening will be unforgettable while making an impact on the community. It will feature the 1926 silent film comedy, “Mighty Like a Moose,” accompanied with live music by notable composer and organist Mark Andersen and singer Maggie Duffy. The event includes dinner and a silent auction. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Hearts for the Arts program at GPAC.

Anderson is a Lumberton native, award-winning composer and multi-talented musician. He has been honored with the North Carolina Award of Excellence. He studied music at Mars Hill College, East Carolina University, the American Conservatory and the Paris Conservatory.

Hearts for the Arts enables cultural and performing arts experiences to be accessible to the community, including disadvantaged youth and patrons with disabilities. It also supports the GPAC Onstage for Youth Series.

Tickets are $75 each, $125 for couples, and reservations are due by Feb. 7. Call 910-522-5717 or go online to uncap.edu/gpac for more information or to RSVP.

The GPAC is in the University Center Annex.