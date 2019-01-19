FEMA: Nearly $12.1 million for Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — Nearly $12.1 million in state and federal funds has been approved for Bladen County residents since the federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Florence.

A news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency broke down the numbers for grants, insurance claims, small business loans and other methods of assistance.

Florence came ashore near Wrightsville Beach on the morning of Sept. 14, having been a Category 4 storm and still maintaining Category 1 strength. The storm moved slowly over three days between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach, picking up moisture from the Atlantic Ocean and dumping it over a large portion of southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina.

Elizabethtown picked up 35.93 inches of rainfall.

The Cape Fear River had historic flooding not seen since September 1945. The communities of Kelly, White Oak, Bladenboro and Clarkton were particularly hard hit.

Assistance poured in from throughout the country, including from Elizabethtown, Kentucky, when it adopted its North Carolina namesake.

In the news release from FEMA:

• More than $3.3 million in state and federal grants have gone to 1,038 homeowners and renters.

• As of Dec. 14, 92 flood insurance claims have been filed. An estimated $4.7 million in claims have been paid to date.

• Nearly $4.1 million in U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loans have been approved for 149 homeowners and businesses.

• As of Jan. 8, 2,809 home inspections have been issued. Approximately 99 percent of home inspections have been completed.

• Bladen County has been approved for FEMA Direct Temporary Housing Assistance. Travel trailers and manufactured housing units may be provided for eligible applicants.

• Bladen County was approved for assistance to local governments for debris removal and emergency protective measures Sept. 14 and permanent work Oct. 12.

• As of Jan. 8, 11 Requests for Public Assistance had been received and approved.

• An applicant briefing was held Oct. 25.

